EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
The Chickasha baseball team is off to a quick start.
The Fightin' Chicks entered Thursday with five completed games. They entered Thursday with a 5-0 record on the season.
Along with being 5-0 on the season, Chickasha is also 2-0 in District 4A-2 play this season.
Chickasha has scored double-digit runs three times in five games, and they have outscored their opponents 54-11 in their five games.
Chickasha opened the season with a 15-0 win over Del City, and the team moved to 2-0 with an 8-3 win over Pauls Valley.
Following a 6-2 win over Putnam City, Chickasha picked up a pair of wins over a district foe. Chickasha swept Seminole by scores of 15-2 and 10-4.
Chickasha's next scheduled games are in Owasso's festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.