EDITOR's NOTE: This story will be online only.
With Del City not having a JV team, Thursday's game became the de facto opening night for Chickasha’s JV squad.
If their first game is any indication of this year, they are going to be a force. If you are unfamiliar with this group, what is important to know is that many of them also play on the varsity team. I heard a parent make the comment tonight that our varsity is all playing on the JV team.
However, the reality is our JV team is playing up on the varsity team more than the other way around. Except for one player tonight, the entire J.V. team is made up of freshmen and sophomores. The coaches even play them at different positions from what they play on varsity. What this means is that our JV team is really good and it showed.
Stetson Kite kicked off the season as the starter on the mound and made quick work of the Panthers’ hitters all by himself. He struck out the first two batters, walked the third, but then struck out the fourth. He only pitched one inning tonight, but a 0 ERA and three strikeouts is not too shabby.
In the bottom, shortstop Cooper McKinney led off with a walk followed by catcher Kyler Venable doing the same. Second baseman, Bryan Lopez came up next and during his at bat both McKinney and Venable were able to make their way around the bases and both score off wild pitches before Lopez was also walked. Third baseman Layton Bryan was walked followed by Kite who was hit by the pitch.
The bases were now loaded for center fielder Bailey Silvus who smacked a long one to left field that was caught but brought in a runner. Right fielder Lane Johnson batted next and popped the ball up to the pitcher for a second out. Next was first baseman Nolan Myrko who walked, but not before Kite scored off another wild pitch. Finally, left fielder Jackson Finck struck out to end the inning. The Chicks were up 4-0
Lane Johnson took over the mound in the second. He would pitch two innings and throw three strike outs. The first batter Johnson faced popped up the ball towards first and was caught by Myrko.
He then struck out the second. He did walk the next two batters but was bailed out when the fifth batter hit a grounder that was fielded by Lopez who threw him out at first. In the bottom, the top of the order was back up. McKinney tried to catch the Panthers off guard by starting with a bunt, but the third baseman was fast enough to make the play; however, the first baseman dropped the ball making McKinney safe.
During Venable’s at bat, McKinney made his way around the bases and scored off of Venable’s sacrifice hit. Lopez was up next and walked. Bryan hit the ball but was caught. When Kite came up to hit, Lopez had made his way around to third. When the pitcher tried to pick off Lopez who was leading off, he made a wild throw and Lopez trotted his way home. Finally, Kite hit a pop fly and was caught to end the inning. Chicks up 6-0.
Johnson remained on the mound for the third and it became the Johnson-Lopez show. No other players were required. The first two batters both hit towards second base and Lopez scooped them both up and threw them out at first. Johnson then struck out the third.
Three up, three down. Silvus was up first for the Chicks and both he and Johnson hit singles. During Myrko’s at bat Silvus scored off a wild pitch before Myrko was walked. Finck hit the ball, which was caught, but also drove in Johnson. Logan Palesano came up as a pinch hitter and hit an RBI single.
Carson Robnett walked. With the top of the order back up McKinney came to bat and hit a single. With McKinney’s single Robnett rounded second and kept going to third. The problem was Palesano was told to stop at third and so Robnett arrived to find he was not alone.
Robnett quickly reversed course and tried to make it back to second. The Panthers not seeming to understand the situation realized their mistake and tried to get Robnett out at second. However, while they were scrambling at second Palesano ran home. Palesano’s run made it 10-0 which in a five-inning game is the run rule so the game was called.
Not a bad start for the Chick’s J.V. squad. Only the first game with lots of baseball to play, but I have a good feeling about this team and look forward to the rest of the season
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.