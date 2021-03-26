The Chickasha baseball team completed pool play without a loss.
The Fightin' Chicks began their home tournament Thursday and completed pool play in Chickasha on Friday. Chickasha went 3-0 to win the pool and will play one more game against the winner of the second pool.
Chickasha opened the tournament against Class A No. 11 Fletcher and rallied from a 4-0 deficit. Chickasha picked up a 5-4 win over Fletcher and moved to 2-0 in the pool with a 5-3 win over Bishop McGuinness.
The Fightin' Chicks completed pool play with a game against the Guymon Tigers on Friday and rolled to a 12-0 run-rule victory. Bailey Silvus ended the game with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom half of the third inning.
Four Chickasha players had at least two RBIs in the victory.
Kaden Stephenson led the way with three RBIs. Cash Jay, Joseph Victery and Braxton Givens each had two RBIs in the win.
Stephenson grounded out in the second inning, driving in a run to make the score 3-0. He recorded a two-run single in the third inning to make the score 11-0.
Victery had a 2-for-2 game at the plate and drove in the team's first run with an RBI double in the first inning. He hit an RBI single in the second inning to make the score 4-0.
Jay also had multiple hits in the game, and his two RBIs came with one swing of the bat. His two-run home run in the second inning gave the Fightin' Chicks a 6-0 lead over the Tigers.
Givens drove in two runs with a single in the third inning, making the score 8-0.
Jacob Rempe got the start on the mound for Chickasha and went 2 1/3 innings in his start. Victery pitched the rest of the way.
Chickasha scored two runs in the first inning, four runs in the second inning and six runs in the third inning.
The first-place game will take place Saturday and will start at approximately 6:30 p.m.
