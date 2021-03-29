The Chickasha baseball team put together a successful tournament run.
The Fightin' Chicks hosted their own tournament in Chickasha last week, playing four tournament games from Thursday to Saturday. Chickasha ended up going 3-1 during the three days, only losing in the first-place game to finish second overall.
The Fightin' Chicks faced the Fort Cobb-Broxton Mustangs in the championship game. The Mustangs entered the game as the second-ranked team in Class A and entered the game without a loss this season.
Despite the 8-2 final score, Chickasha only trailed by one run going to the second half of the seven-inning game. The two teams were scoreless after three innings, and Chickasha only faced a 1-0 deficit after four innings of play.
But Fort Cobb-Broxton managed to outscore Chickasha 7-2 during the game's final three innings to secure the tournament championship.
Before playing in the championship game, Chickasha went 3-0 in pool play. Chickasha played two games Thursday and one game Friday.
Chickasha took down Fletcher — ranked 11th in Class A — 5-4 to open the tournament Thursday. The Fightin' Chicks also defeated Bishop McGuinness 5-3.
Chickasha finished pool play with a game against Guymon on Friday. The Fightin' Chicks defeated the Tigers 12-0 in a run-rule victory.
Chickasha had won five games in a row before the loss. The Fightin' Chicks ended the tournament with a 9-8 record on the season.
