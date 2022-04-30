The Fightin' Chicks got the job done.
The Chickasha baseball team battled Bethany in a Class 4A bi-district series, and the series went the distance in Chickasha on Thursday and Friday. The two teams split the first two games of the series, but the Fightin' Chicks picked up a 12-8 victory in eight innings to win the if-necessary game and advance to a regional tournament.
Chickasha and Bethany competed in a bi-district series that was close throughout. The final two games of the series needed to go past the normal seven innings to decide a winner, and each team won an elimination game in the series.
Chickasha opened the series with a 9-7 victory over Bethany, but the Bronchos responded with a win of their own. They won the second game in the bottom of the eighth inning and forced an if-necessary game with an 8-7 victory over the Fightin' Chicks.
But Chickasha bounced back from the loss and kept its season alive in another extra-inning game.
Chickasha jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning after Joseph Victery hit a solo home run. The Fightin' Chicks then had to rally from a 3-1 deficit, and they scored five runs in a row to go up 6-3.
Chickasha scored four runs in the third inning, tying the game with RBIs from Kyler Venable and Victery. Jacob Rempe stepped up multiple times at the plate, and he drove in two runs in the third inning to put Chickasha ahead by two runs.
Venable drove in another run in the fourth inning to put Chickasha ahead by three, but the Bronchos were ready to rally. Bethany scored one run in the bottom of the fourth inning and two runs in the seventh inning to send the game to an eighth inning.
But the eighth inning belonged to Chickasha, and the Fightin' Chicks put six more runs on the board.
Victery recorded his third and final RBI in the eighth inning to give Chickasha another lead. Braxton Givens and Bryan Lopez then hit back-to-back two-run doubles to put Chickasha ahead by five, and Rempe followed Lopez with a run-scoring hit that added a 12th run to the scoreboard.
Offensively, Rempe and Victery each had two hits and three RBIs for Chickasha.
Chickasha went to the bottom of the eighth inning up 12-6, and its lead of six runs was enough. Bethany scored two runs in the eighth inning, but Chickasha was able to end the game.
Entering the game, Chickasha needed its starting pitcher to put in a good amount of innings. Stetson Kite did just that, going 5 2/3 innings in conditions that were not ideal for pitchers.
Rempe finished the game on the mound.
Chickasha now gets to play in a regional tournament after winning one regional game a season ago.
