The Chickasha baseball team picked up a win over a Class 4A power.
Chickasha and Blanchard competed in a District 4A-2 series earlier this week, playing one game in Chickasha and one game in Blanchard. In a crucial district series, both teams earned a win and both teams won by four runs.
Both teams entered the matchup undefeated in District 4A-2 this season.
Blanchard has been a power in the state of Oklahoma, winning a state title last season and two of the last three in Class 4A. But Blanchard’s history, talent and record did not phase the Fightin’ Chicks in their 9-5 victory in Chickasha on Monday.
And neither did an early deficit.
The Lions came out quickly, scoring two of their five runs in the top half of the first inning on Carson Howe's home run.
But Chickasha’s patience, discipline and power on offense helped the Fightin’ Chicks capture the lead relatively quickly after falling behind. Chickasha scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning and found a way to keep the Lions from completely coming back.
Chickasha put pressure on Blanchard early in the second inning. Joseph Victery, Logan Palesano and Lane Johnson got on base in order to load the bases with no outs in the frame.
And that set up a matchup with Bryan Lopez.
And Lopez won that matchup.
Lopez’s four RBIs led the team and also came in one at-bat. He sent a ball to left field, and that ball resulted in a grand slam that gave Chickasha a 4-2 advantage over the Lions.
Chickasha led 5-2 after two innings and almost always had an answer after Blanchard scored to lower the deficit.
The Lions scored one run in the third inning, and Chickasha responded with two runs. Blanchard scored a run in the fourth inning, and Kyler Venable recorded an RBI single in the bottom half of the frame before Chickasha added a second run to go up 9-4.
Blanchard scored again in the fifth inning, but Chickasha was able to limit the damage and pick up the win.
Starting pitcher Layton Bryan kept grinding and pitched his way to a win, throwing six innings and striking out 10 batters along the way. Venable took the mound in the seventh inning and closed the game down.
Chickasha and Blanchard met in Blanchard on Tuesday for Chickasha’s final district game. Blanchard avenged its loss from the day before by picking up a 6-2 win.
The Fightin’ Chicks went 13-1 in district play and are 23-5 on the season.
