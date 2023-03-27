The Chickasha baseball team picked up a pair of wins in tourney play.
Chickasha hosted its annual baseball tournament last week and managed to play two full games despite weather plaguing the tournament throughout the event. Chickasha managed to win those two games in Chickasha.
The Fightin’ Chicks managed to complete games with Purcell (Thursday) and Comanche (Saturday) but had a game with Marlow (Friday) called off before the game could be considered an official game.
The Fightin’ Chicks had to rally from a pair of deficits against Purcell in Thursday’s game. The Dragons held leads of 1-0 and 3-1 before Chickasha scored six runs in a row in a 7-3 victory over its opponent.
Purcell scored a pair of runs in the top half of the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead in the game, but Chickasha answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Lane Johnson got the scoring started with a run-scoring hit to get Chickasha within a run, and Jackson Finck followed by driving in two runs to give Chickasha the lead for good. Layton Bryan also drove in a run in the inning to put Chickasha ahead 5-3.
The Fightin’ Chicks then extended their lead by adding two more runs in the sixth inning.
Offensively, Finck and Bryan each finished the game with multiple hits and multiple RBIs. Stetson Kite earned the win in the circle, striking out double-digit batters in the victory.
Chickasha ended up playing Comanche in Saturday’s game, and the Fightin’ Chicks ended the tournament on a high note. They picked up a 10-2 victory in that game.
The two wins improved Chickasha’s record to 13-1 on the season.
