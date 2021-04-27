Chickasha

The Chickasha baseball team has earned the opportunity to play at home in the postseason.

The Fightin' Chicks will have the opportunity to host the McLoud Redskins in bi-district play later this week. Chickasha will host McLoud on Thursday.

The winner of the bi-district series is the first team to win two games, and the winner advances to a regional tournament.

Chickasha earned the hosting opportunity by tying with Elgin in District 4A-2. The Fightin' Chicks came out on top in one of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's tiebreaker scenarios.

The Fightin' Chicks went 7-7 in their 14 district games this season.

McLoud finished fifth in District 4A-1. It went 4-8 in its 12 district games this season.

Other teams

The Tuttle Tigers earned a bi-district bye and will get to play in a Class 4A regional tournament.

The Blanchard Lions and Bridge Creek Bobcats also compete in Class 4A. Blanchard will host Anadarko in bi-district play, and Bridge Creek will travel to Kingfisher for its series.

Class 2A features three area baseball teams.

The Amber-Pocasset Panthers earned the opportunity to host a bi-district series. Am-Po will host Wynnewood.

The Minco Bulldogs and Dibble Demons will meet in bi-district play. Minco will host Dibble.

