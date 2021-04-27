Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.