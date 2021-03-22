The Chickasha baseball team picked up a pair of wins last week.
The Fightin’ Chicks played four games last week and managed to come away with a 2-2 record in those four games. The 2-2 record moved Chickasha to 5-7 on the season.
Chickasha was able to bounce back after a loss to Byng. The Fightin’ Chicks picked up a win over Bishop McGuinness on Tuesday.
Chickasha bounced back to pick up an 8-5 win over McGuinness.
McGuinness took an early lead, scoring two runs in the top half of the first inning and a third run in the second inning. But the Fightin’ Chicks were able to take the lead in the bottom half of the third inning.
Kyler Venable stepped up to the plate and started Chickasha’s rally with a base hit. Kaden Stephenson and Cash Jay also got on base to load the bases with no outs.
Luke Johnson drew a walk to get Chickasha on the board. A.J. Scifres did not get on base but brought home a run to make the score 3-2. Braxton Givens’ RBI single tied the game, and Chickasha held a 4-3 lead heading to the fourth inning.
With Chickasha leading 5-4 in the fourth inning, Jay recorded an RBI double to give the Fightin’ Chicks an insurance run. Chickasha added two more runs in the inning to complete the scoring.
Givens and Joseph Victery each got the ball in play and gave the Fightin’ Chicks an 8-4 lead. McGuinness scored its final run in the sixth inning.
Givens had two RBIs for Chickasha in the win and also earned the win on the mound. He did not start the game but took the mound in the fourth inning.
Chickasha fell to Oklahoma Christian School but bounced back to pick up its second win of the week. The Fightin’ Chicks picked up a 9-8 win over Clinton on Saturday.
