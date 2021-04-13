The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks tried to take down the Elgin Owls in the first district meeting between the two teams.
Chickasha faced Elgin in Chickasha on Monday, and the game turned out to be a low-scoring affair. Chickasha ended up falling by one run in the District 4A-2 game, losing 2-1.
Elgin scored both of its runs in the third inning, scoring one of those runs with run-scoring hit. An Elgin batter also got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make the score 2-0.
Kaden Stephenson had Chickasha's only RBI of the game. Cash Jay and Kaden Felan had Chickasha's two hits.
Chickasha's only run of the game came in the bottom half of the fifth inning after Stephenson drew a walk with the bases loaded.
Braxton Givens and Luke Johnson were able to get on base with no outs in the fifth inning. Chickasha still had two players on base with two outs, and Jacob Rempe drew a walk to load the bases before Stephenson stepped up to the plate.
Cash Jay recorded Chickasha's first hit of the game in the sixth inning, recording a single for the Fightin' Chicks. Felan recorded a single in the seventh inning and stood on third base as the tying run before the final out.
Felan also put together a successful outing on the mound. He took the mound with no outs in the fourth inning and held the Owls scoreless.
Felan only allowed one hit and struck out four batters.
