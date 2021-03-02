The Chickasha baseball team began the 2021 season this week.
The Fightin' Chicks opened the season with a pair of District 4A-2 battles. Chickasha went on the road and suffered a 9-3 loss to Newcastle on Monday before dropping an 8-2 game to the Racers in Chickasha on Tuesday.
During Tuesday's game, Newcastle did most of its damage in the top half of the first inning. The Racers scored five of their eight runs in the inning to jump out to a 5-0 lead over the Fightin' Chicks.
But Chickasha was able to get one run in the bottom half of the inning, getting within four runs of its opponent. Cash Jay kept the inning alive with a single, and Luke Johnson drove in the team's first run with an RBI double.
The Racers added their sixth run in the second inning but did not score again until the seventh inning. Chickasha added a second run to the scoreboard in the third inning.
Johnson hit his second double of the game in the third inning, and Braxton Givens stepped up later in the inning. Givens drove in the team's final run with an RBI single.
Johnson and Givens both had two hits in the loss.
Chickasha's Kaden Felan did not start the game on the bump but went a majority of the game on it. Felan began his stint as the pitcher with two outs in the first inning and pitched through the sixth inning.
Newcastle only scored one run during Felan's 5 1/3 innings. During his time on the mound, Felan struck out seven Newcastle batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.