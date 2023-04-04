The Chickasha baseball team bounced back.
The Fightin’ Chicks returned to district action Monday, looking to avoid back-to-back losses after a home loss to Elk City on Saturday. Chickasha was able to do that, taking a back-and-forth game through two innings and making it a run-rule victory over the Ada Cougars.
Chickasha and Ada were in a 3-3 draw through two innings before the Fightin’ Chicks pulled away for a 13-3 victory. Chickasha scored the final 11 runs of the game after trailing 1-0 and 3-2, and it ended the game with eight runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning.
All three of Ada’s runs came from the long ball, and the Cougars got the scoring started with a solo shot in the first inning. But Chickasha responded.
After Layton Bryan and Kyler Venable reached base to lead off Chickasha’s offense, Braxton Givens recorded the first of his two RBIs to tie the game. Chickasha added a second run in the inning to take a 2-1 lead.
But it was then Ada’s turn to respond. And the Cougars did so with a two-run blast in the second inning to take their 3-2 lead.
And Chickasha took over from that point.
Bryan drove in a run in the second inning to tie the game, and Chickasha took the lead for good in the third inning.
Logan Palesano recorded a 2-for-2 game at the plate with two run-scoring hits and two RBIs. He stepped up for the Fightin’ Chicks in the third inning, recording a run-scoring hit to give Chickasha a 4-3 lead in the game.
Chickasha went to the fifth inning with a 5-3 lead, and Palesano stepped up again. His second run-scoring hit of the game came in the form of an RBI double and put Chickasha ahead 6-3.
Jackson Finck, Bryan Lopez, Venable and Givens each plated a run in the inning before Joseph Victery came to the plate one last time.
Two of Victery’s three hits came in the fifth inning, and all three of his RBIs came with one swing of the bat in the inning. Victery sent a rocket down the left-field line to end the game with a walk-off three-run double.
Stetson Kite earned the win on the mound for Chickasha, and Chickasha’s defensive performance included multiple double plays.
Ahead of today’s district game at Ada, Chickasha is 17-2 on the season and 9-0 in District 4A-2.
