OKLAHOMA CITY — The Fightin' Chicks shut out their opponent.
The Chickasha baseball team had the opportunity to compete at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Saturday, and the team took full advantage of the opportunity. Chickasha scored two runs in the first inning and shut out North Rock Creek 3-0 to pick up its eighth win in its first nine games.
After scoring two of its three runs in the bottom half of the first inning, Chickasha added an insurance run in the sixth inning. Even though Chickasha went four innings between runs, the pitching and defense held strong and held North Rock Creek scoreless.
Chickasha's first five batters found a way to get on base in the first inning. Layton Bryan and Kyler Venable walked to set up a threatening situation for Joseph Victery.
Victery took advantage of the situation and recorded a base hit to drive in a run, making the score 1-0. He had two RBIs in the win over North Rock Creek.
Braxton Givens stepped up on defense and offense for the Fightin' Chicks. He started on the mound and drove in the team's second run of the game.
After Bryan Lopez also got on base, Givens ripped an RBI double to give Chickasha a 2-0 lead. And that 2-0 lead would have been enough for the Fightin' Chicks.
Along with a 1-for-2 performance at the plate with one RBI and a walk, Givens threw the first four innings and struck out four batters in a shutout performance. Three of his four strikeouts came in the second inning after a North Rock Creek player got on base to lead off the inning.
Givens also got plenty of help from the defense behind him. With a runner on base and no outs in the third inning, Jacob Rempe caught a ball in the outfield and threw to first base to complete a double play.
The third inning ended with Givens picking off a runner at second base.
Logan Palesano, Bryan and Venable got on base in the sixth inning before Victery plated his second run of the game to complete the scoring.
Bryan came in for Givens and threw the final three innings. Bryan and the Chickasha defense retired nine of the 11 batters in those three innings.
