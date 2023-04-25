Chickasha baseball is building momentum ahead of the postseason.
Following a loss to Blanchard last week, Chickasha took down Kingfisher and Class 6A Deer Creek before hosting Lexington in Chickasha on Monday. A strong pitching performance and a late offensive explosion helped the Fightin’ Chicks end the game early for their third win in a row.
Brody Ross pitched five scoreless innings, and the offense scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pick up an 8-0 run-rule victory over the Bulldogs.
The Fightin’ Chicks were unable to score during the first two innings, but Ross and the Chickasha defense were able to keep Lexington from getting on the scoreboard. And Ross was able to work around a leadoff hit in the third inning.
Lexington started off the third inning by hitting a double, but Ross responded with back-to-back strikeouts. With two runners on base in the inning, Ross was able to force a third out to get out of the inning unscathed.
Ross only gave up two hits in his five innings of work, striking out seven batters to pick up the win on the mound. Lexington did not have a player get on base in the final two innings.
And the Fightin’ Chicks slowly started to add runs until exploding in the fifth inning, putting their first run on the board in the third inning.
Bryan Lopez led off the bottom of the third inning with a double before Jackson Finck got on base. Cooper McKinney then put down a bunt that drove in the team’s first run of the game.
A Joseph Victery double in the fourth inning put a runner in scoring position, and Logan Palesano plated the team’s second run of the game.
And then the offense put the game away in the fifth inning.
Smart baserunning from Finck and McKinney gave Chickasha a 4-0 lead. The Fightin’ Chicks then got back-to-back-to-back RBI doubles from Kyler Venable, Braxton Givens and Victery before Palesano put a ball in play that resulted in the game-ending run.
The Fightin’ Chicks are currently 26-5 on the season.
