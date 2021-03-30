The Chickasha baseball team picked up two dominant district wins.
The Fightin' Chicks hosted the John Marshall Bears in Chickasha on Monday. The two teams played a District 4A-2 doubleheader.
Chickasha won both games, outscoring John Marshall 42-0 in the two games. The Fightin' Chicks picked up a 16-0 win in the first game and a 26-0 win in the second game.
The first game ended after the top half of the third inning, and the second game ended after the top of the third as well.
John Marshall did not record a single hit in the two games, and only one batter managed to get on base during the two games.
The Fightin' Chicks scored 15 runs during the first inning of the first game, scoring seven of those runs before John Marshall recorded the first out. Two of those runs came from Cash Jay's two-run home run to make the score 3-0.
Jay, Braxton Givens, A.J. Scifres and Jacob Rempe all had multiple RBIs in the victory. Rempe led the way with three RBIs, and the other three players each had two RBIs in the win.
Luke Johnson got the start on the mound and faced six batters in his two innings of work. He struck out all six of those batters.
Logan Palesano struck out three batters in his one inning on the mound.
During the second game, Chickasha scored 10 runs in the first inning and 16 runs in the second inning.
John Marshall did not have a player get on base in the second game. Kaden Felan struck out three batters in two innings, and Joseph Victery struck out three batters in one inning.
Chickasha now owns an 11-8 record on the season and is 3-4 in district play.
