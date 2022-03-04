Four runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning gave Chickasha the separation it needed.
Following a season-opening win over Del City earlier this week, the Chickasha baseball team faced Pauls Valley in Chickasha on Thursday. Tied 1-1 in the bottom half of the fourth inning, Chickasha got separation and ended up with an 8-3 victory over the Panthers.
Logan Palesano led off the bottom of the fourth inning by hitting a triple to get in scoring position. Jacob Rempe came up big for Chickasha a couple batters later and drove in the go-ahead run with no outs in the inning.
With Chickasha leading 4-1 in the same inning, Cooper McKinney stepped up for his team. His base hit gave the Fightin' Chicks a 5-1 advantage.
But Pauls Valley was not finished scoring, and the Panthers put up two runs in the fifth inning to cut their deficit to two runs. On the mound in relief, Kyler Venable and Chickasha's defense pulled off a double play to limit the damage to just two runs.
The Fightin' Chicks added one run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from Bryan Lopez.
Joseph Victery got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth inning to bring in another run, and a dropped fly ball off the bat of Palesano completed the scoring in the game.
Victery had two RBIs in Chickasha's victory.
Following base hits by Venable and Braxton Givens, Victery brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. That play gave Chickasha a 1-0 lead in the game, but Pauls Valley tied the game in the third inning.
Four pitchers threw in Chickasha's victory. Givens, Layton Bryan, Venable and Stetson Kite all threw for the Fightin' Chicks.
The Fightin' Chicks currently sit at 2-0 on the season.
