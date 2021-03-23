The Chickasha baseball team picked up a district win.
The Fightin' Chicks took on the Cache Bulldogs in Chickasha on Tuesday, competing in a District 4A-2 matchup. The Fightin' Chicks broke open a 0-0 game in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring five of their nine runs in a 9-4 victory.
A.J. Scifres started Chickasha's offensive outburst in the fourth inning, leading off with a single. Chickasha held a 1-0 lead when Jacob Rempe's RBI single made the score 2-0.
Rempe also drew two walks to go along with his hit and RBI.
Joseph Victery got the ball in play later in the inning, and Chickasha scored three more runs with some help from Cache's defense.
Luke Johnson had a pair of hits in the game with one RBI, and that one RBI came in a big way. His second hit of the game came in the form of a solo home run in the fifth inning, making the score 6-1.
Chickasha scored three runs in the sixth inning, scoring a seventh run after Kaden Stephenson made contact with the ball. Victery delivered an RBI double to bring home one of the runs in the inning.
Chickasha was able to get out of multiple jams in the game, limiting any Cache damage. The Bulldogs had runners on second and third with just one out in the third inning, but Chickasha did not allow a run.
Cache scored one run in the fifth inning and three runs in the seventh inning.
Cash Jay earned the win on the bump, pitching 4 1/3 innings. He ended his start with eight strikeouts.
Jay struck out five of the first six batters he faced and six of the first eight.
Chickasha moved to 6-7 on the season with the win and moved to 1-4 in district play.
