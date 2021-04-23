One area baseball team captured a district title earlier this week.
The Cement Bulldogs had the chance to host a district tournament and hosted Verden and Dover on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Bulldogs dropped one game during the district tournament but won two games to advance to a regional tournament in Class B.
The Bulldogs had to bounce back from a 17-4 loss to the Verden Tigers on Tuesday, but they were able to do that. All three teams lost during the tournament.
Cement bounced back from its loss to Verden and picked up an 18-7 win over Dover on Tuesday.
Verden and Cement ended up meeting for the district title. Cement was able to come out on top in the title game, avenging its loss from the previous day.
The Bulldogs advanced to a regional tournament with a 12-5 victory over the Tigers.
