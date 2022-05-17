The Blanchard Lions came out on top.
An area rivalry went to another level in a state title game last week. The Blanchard baseball team and Tuttle Tigers competed for the Class 4A state title in Shawnee on Saturday, and the game was close at the end.
Blanchard took an early lead before falling behind on a grand slam from Tuttle's Ty Chaddrick, but the Lions recovered and picked up a walk-off base hit to secure the state championship with a 6-5 victory over the Tigers.
Blanchard took a 3-0 lead over the Tigers in the game, but Tuttle responded by scoring the next five runs of the game to go ahead 5-3. Blanchard then scored the final three runs of the game to secure the state championship.
Brennan Milligan stepped up to the plate in the bottom half of the seventh inning and delivered the walk-off hit that set off a massive celebration from the players, coaches and fans. The win in the championship game gave the Lions their first state championship since 2019.
Blanchard got to the championship game by defeating Pryor in the state quarterfinals and Marlow in the state semifinals. Tuttle advanced to the championship game by defeating Fort Gibson in the quarterfinals and Elk City in the semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.