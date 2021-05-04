EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
Area baseball teams competing in regional tournaments know what the brackets look like.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released regional brackets Monday. Two area baseball teams will host regional tournaments this week.
Regional tournaments will take place Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday. Brackets are on the OSSAA's website.
Class 4A
After earning a bi-district bye by winning the District 4A-2 title, Tuttle will be hosting a regional tournament this week.
The Tigers will host Bethany, Bishop McGuinness and Cache this week. Tuttle's first game will be against Cache.
The Blanchard Lions will host a regional after winning District 4A-3 and sweeping their bi-district series against Anadarko. Chickasha is also in the regional after taking a tiebreaker over Elgin for the fourth spot from 4A-2 and sweeping McLoud in bi-district play.
Chickasha and Blanchard will face off in the first game of the regional. The bracket also features Kingfisher and Clinton.
Class 2A
Amber-Pocasset tied for the best District 2A-3 record with Christian Heritage Academy and swept Wynnewood in bi-district play. The Panthers will be playing their regional games in Cashion and will play Oklahoma Union in their first game.
That regional also features Cashion and Luther.
The Minco Bulldogs went 8-6 in 2A-3 and got past Dibble in bi-district action. The Bulldogs will play in a regional tournament at Dale and will play Walters in their first game.
The regional includes Dale and Pawnee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.