Area baseball teams made it to state.
Regional baseball tournaments involving area teams finished up either last week or this week, and three baseball teams advanced to state in their respective classes. One Class 2A team and two Class 4A teams came out on top in regional tournaments to secure their state spots.
Amber-Pocasset (2A), Tuttle (4A) and Blanchard (4A) all became one of the final eight teams in the two classes.
Am-Po
Am-Po finished its regional in Amber on Monday, and the sixth-ranked Panthers had to claw their way to a regional title. But they fought their way through adversity to advance.
Am-Po’s regional title came after a district sweep to open the postseason.
Am-Po made its way through its first two games of the regional without a blemish in the tournament. The Panthers earned a 7-1 win over Central (Sallisaw) and took down 11th-ranked Latta 9-1 to advance to the regional title game.
But Latta — also the Panthers — continued to claw and needed to survive just three final Am-Po at-bats to steal the regional away from Am-Po. Latta forced an if-necessary game by beating Am-Po 9-6 in Monday’s first game.
In the if-necessary game, Latta held a 3-1 lead entering the bottom half of the fifth inning. But after lurking in the shadows, the Am-Po version of the Panthers finally pounced.
Tyler Shaw led off the bottom of the fifth inning by hitting a single to set up Wyatt Hearrell. Hearrell doubled to bring Am-Po within just a run, and Lawson Braden put the ball in play to plate the game’s tying run.
The tying run scored on a double play and meant if Latta could just get an out, it could still go the sixth in a tie. Latta got that out, but the out came after Briar Anglin came home on a wild pitch to score what ended up as the winning run.
Anglin also got the win on the mound for the Panthers, shutting down Latta in relief work. Anglin and Hayden Brown combined for 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to help Am-Po pick up the win.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association scheduled Am-Po to play at 4 p.m. Thursday at Edmond Santa Fe.
Tuttle
Tuttle got to host a regional after winning a district title during the regular season before rolling through bi-district play to open the postseason. And the Tigers went unbeaten in regional play to secure a state spot.
Tuttle began its run through regionals with a 2-0 win over Harrah. The Tigers then defeated Marlow 7-1 to secure a spot in the regional title game.
The Tigers faced Marlow again in the title game and did not need an if-necessary game, securing an 8-0 victory over the Outlaws to advance.
The OSSAA scheduled Tuttle for an 11 a.m. game at Edmond Memorial on Thursday.
Blanchard
The defending champions are back at state.
Blanchard also got to host a regional after earning the No. 1 seed from its district due to a tiebreaker and sweeping its bi-district games. The Lions rolled through that regional.
Blanchard opened the tournament with a 14-2 win over Cache and advanced to the title game with a 7-0 win over Bethany. The Lions finished off the tournament with an 18-4 win over Cache.
The OSSAA scheduled Blanchard for a 4 p.m. game at Edmond Memorial on Thursday.
