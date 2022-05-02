EDITOR'S NOTE: A story about Chickasha has been posted online.
Area baseball teams outside of Chickasha secured regional spots.
Area teams recently opened postseason play with districts or bi-districts, and five teams outside of Chickasha advanced to regional play. Three area teams earned the right to play their regional games at home.
Class 2A
Three teams in Class 2A advanced out of district play to claim regional spots.
The Amber-Pocasset Panthers are the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A. The Panthers swept Sayre in a district series to claim a district title.
The Panthers also earned an opportunity to host a regional tournament. The Panthers earned the right to host 12th-ranked Haskell, Tonkawa and Fairview.
The Minco Bulldogs swept a district series against the Cordell Blue Devils.
Minco got sent to a regional with No. 6 Cashion as the host. Minco also got placed in a regional with No. 11 Ketchum and Walters.
Dibble swept Hobart in its district series and got placed in a regional with No. 1 Silo as the host. Dibble also got placed in a regional with No. 16 Warner and No. 17 Stroud.
Class 4A
Tuttle and Blanchard joined Chickasha in claiming regional spots. Tuttle and Blanchard earned opportunities to play their regional games at home.
Tuttle swept Douglass in a bi-district series and got chosen to host Kingfisher, Ada and Sulphur.
Blanchard swept John Marshall in a bi-district series and got chosen to host Cache, Harrah and Clinton.
