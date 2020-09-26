The Amber-Pocasset baseball team advanced to the next stage of the Class A postseason.
The 12th-ranked Panthers had the opportunity to host a district tournament Thursday and Friday, going 3-0 to advance to a regional tournament. Am-Po hosted Glencoe and Union City during the district tournament.
The Panthers defeated Glencoe once and Union City twice to win the district tournament title. The Panthers earned two shutout victories in three games and outscored its opponents 27-1 during the tournament.
Am-Po opened the tournament against Glencoe on Thursday, coming away with a 13-0 victory. The Panthers also picked up a 3-1 win over Union City on Thursday and had the advantage of entering Friday still two losses away from elimination and one win away from moving on.
Am-Po completed the district tournament with an 11-0 win over Union City.
Regional tournaments will take place next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.