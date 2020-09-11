The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has released district assignments for fall baseball.
Four area baseball teams play in the fall, and one of those four teams will get to host a district tournament. The OSSAA states that Sept. 26 is the last day for teams to complete district tournaments.
The Amber-Pocasset Panthers will host a Class A district tournament during the postseason. Am-Po’s district will feature two other teams. Union City and Glencoe will also compete in that district tournament.
Am-Po is currently ranked 11th in Class A.
The Ninnekah Owls will have to travel for their district tournament in Class A. The Owls will head to Sterling for a district with Sterling and Hydro-Eakly.
Verden and Cement will be competing in the Class B postseason.
Verden will head to Lokkeba-Sickles to compete in a district with Lookeba-Sickles and Lomega. Cement will head to Asher to play in a district tournament with Asher and Macomb.
