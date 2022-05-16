OKLAHOMA CITY — The Amber-Pocasset Panthers battled in the Class 2A state tournament.
The Panthers made their way through a district series and a regional tournament to advance to the state tournament, held at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City last week. The fifth-ranked Panthers were even with the sixth-ranked Cashion Wildcats in Thursday’s state quarterfinal, but Cashion pulled away late in the game.
The two teams entered the sixth inning tied at six, but Cashion pulled away for a 15-6 victory to advance to the state semifinals.
The Panthers had to rally in the game after Cashion took a 4-0 lead in the top half of the third inning. And Am-Po came up with a response, scoring three runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning to get within a run of the Wildcats.
Cashion then scored two more runs in the fifth inning, but Am-Po continued to battle and came up with a big fifth inning of its own. The Panthers scored three runs in the inning and tied the game at six runs apiece.
Am-Po’s first three batters of the fifth inning got on base to load the bases with no outs. Sean Tallent, Tyler Shaw and Wyatt Hearrell all got on base to load the bases. With one out in the inning, Jared Jones brought in a run on a sacrifice fly to cut Am-Po’s deficit to just two runs.
Brayden Bingham’s two RBIs led the Panthers, and those two RBIs came on one swing of the bat. Bingham delivered a base hit in the fifth inning, driving in those two runs to tie the game at six runs apiece.
Am-Po entered the sixth inning with momentum, but Cashion scored the final nine runs of the game in the inning to create separation from the Panthers.
Along with finishing the season as the fifth-ranked team in the Class, the Panthers went 25-7 during the 2022 campaign. The Panthers swept Sayre in district play and won three elimination games in a row during the regional tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.