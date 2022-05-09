AMBER — The Amber-Pocasset baseball team did not take the shortest path, but the Panthers still advanced to the state tournament.
Am-Po hosted a Class 2A regional tournament Friday through Sunday and had to win three elimination games in a row after splitting games in Amber on Friday. The fifth-ranked Panthers went 2-0 on Saturday and 1-0 in Sunday to become one of three area teams to advance to state.
The Panthers began the tournament by defeating Fairview on Friday, but a loss to 12th-ranked Haskell on Friday forced the Panthers to go the long way.
Am-Po began Saturday by defeating Tonkawa in the first of three elimination games, and that win set up a rematch with Haskell. Am-Po needed to beat Haskell twice to advance, and the Panthers were up to the task.
The Panthers took Saturday's game against Haskell, winning 6-4 to stay alive. The Panthers then picked up an 11-1 run-rule victory the following day to advance to the state tournament.
The Panthers trailed 2-1 and 3-2 in the first game of the regional championship, but they continued to battle. And the game completely turned in the fifth inning.
The two teams entered the fifth inning tied at two runs apiece, and both teams loaded the bases with no outs in the inning. Haskell only scored one run in the fifth inning, and Am-Po scored four runs to take command of the game.
The win set up one final regional game to decide the regional champion, and the Panthers pulled away. The Panthers scored nine runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning and got a walk-off hit from Wyatt Hearrell to secure a state spot.
Haskell took another lead over Am-Po by scoring a run in the top of the first inning, but starting pitcher Lawson Braden and the Am-Po defense shut down the Haymakers after that inning. Am-Po's defense recorded three inning-ending double plays in the 10-run victory over Haskell.
Braden threw all five innings on the mound to earn the victory.
And Haskell's lead did not last too long. Brayden Bingham's base hit in the bottom half of the second inning tied the game at a run apiece, starting a run of 11 unanswered runs to end the game.
Am-Po loaded the bases in the fourth inning and got a go-ahead run in the same inning. Boston Tointigh recorded a run-scoring hit to give the Panthers a 2-1 advantage before the offense went for nine runs the following inning.
Hearrell's two hits and three RBIs all came in the fifth inning. Before driving in the final two runs of the game, he drove in the first run of the fifth inning to put the Panthers up 3-1.
Bingham recorded his second RBI in the game to make the score 4-1 before Briar Anglin drove in the team's fifth run of the game. Tointigh's second RBI made the 6-1.
Sean Tallent made the score 9-1 by driving in two runs with a base hit a couple of batters prior to Hearrell driving in the final two runs with his walk-off hit.
Other teams
Two teams in Class 4A advanced to the state tournament.
The Tuttle Tigers and Blanchard Lions got to host regional tournaments, and both teams took advantage. Both teams swept their regional games, and both teams went 3-0 in regional play.
The Tigers swept games against Kingfisher, Ada and Sulphur to advance to state. Blanchard swept games against Cache and Clinton to earn a state spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.