The Amber-Pocasset Panthers made magic.
The Am-Po baseball team was one of the top teams in Class 2A throughout the season and continued to be that during the postseason. Am-Po made a run to the state championship game and gave top-ranked Silo all it could handle before ending the season as the state runner-up.
En route to the championship game, Am-Po defeated two top-10 teams in the bracket and one team ranked above it before battling with a team that has now won six state titles in a row in the spring.
Run to state
Am-Po’s run through the regular season helped it earn hosting opportunities in the postseason. That run through the regular season included a win over eventual state champion Silo.
The Panthers swept Sayre in a district tournament, taking two games to advance to a regional tournament. The Panthers then hosted a regional tournament, needing four games to advance.
Am-Po opened the tournament with wins over Central (Sallisaw) and 11th-ranked Latta to advance to a regional championship game. And the Panthers had to find a way to bounce back after Latta forced an if-necessary game.
Am-Po rallied to score three runs in the fifth inning and held on for a 4-3 win to advance to state. And that was just one example of how Am-Po continued to fight.
State tournament
And the Panthers never stopped fighting in their run to a runner-up finish.
The Panthers began their run at state against a team ranked higher than them in the rankings. But the rankings did not matter, and Am-Po rallied from an early deficit advance.
The third-ranked Pirates of Dale jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the game, but that did not deter Am-Po. The Panthers put together six runs in a row to take a 6-2 lead, and that lead ended up being good enough in a 6-4 victory that took place on two different days because of the weather.
The Panthers also fell behind against seventh-ranked Cashion but came back for a win. Cashion took a 1-0 lead before Am-Po scored the next five runs and held on for a 5-3 victory.
The Panthers then battled Silo all the way until the very end, rallying from a 5-2 deficit to tie the game in the top half of the seventh inning. Silo then hit a walk-off RBI single to secure a 6-5 victory.
Am-Po got a valiant pitching performance from freshman Jackson Riley, who battled through every inning on the mound and fought against the Silo offense. Riley held Silo scoreless in the third, fourth and sixth innings, and the Rebels could only muster two runs in the game’s final five innings.
His performance on the mound, with a solid defense behind him, helped keep the Panthers close throughout the game.
Silo scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Am-Po cut that 2-0 deficit in half in the top of the second. With two runners on base in the inning, Lawson Braden hit a sacrifice fly to get the Panthers on the board.
Am-Po went to the third inning in a 4-1 hole before Tyler Shaw plated a run to get the team’s deficit down to two.
Down 5-2 entering the seventh inning, the Panthers never quit and allowed some magic to happen. By getting on base, putting the ball in play and getting help from Silo’s defense, Am-Po was able to rally with two outs.
Boston Tointigh walked, and Jared Jones got on base after putting the ball play. Trace Barry then put the ball in play, and two runners scored after some help from Silo’s defense.
Shaw then reached base on an error, and that error led to the tying run and more magic for the Panthers before Silo came away with the win.
Recent history
The Panthers advanced to state in spring for the second season in a row. The win over Dale was Am-Po's first win at state in the spring since the 2018 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.