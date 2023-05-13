Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma, including the following counties, Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. Portions of northern Texas, including the following counties, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood