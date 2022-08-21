The Amber-Pocasset baseball team picked up a tournament title.
The Panthers just competed in the Fletcher Wood Bat Tournament, and they managed to go unbeaten en route to claiming the tournament title. The Panthers went 4-0 in the tournament and defeated three different teams to win the title.
The Panthers did not allow an opposing team to score a run in three of the four games they played, and an opposing team did not score against Am-Po until the final game of the tournament.
The Panthers opened their tournament run by defeating Big Pasture. They scored double-digit runs twice in the tournament and did that in a win over Duke.
Am-Po defeated Sterling twice in the tournament and scored double-digit runs in one of the two meetings as well.
The Panthers came away with a 2-0 win in the first meeting, but their final win of the tournament was by a much larger margin. Am-Po secured the title with a 13-3 win in the final game of the tournament.
The 4-0 stretch in Fletcher's tournament extended the team's win streak to six wins in a row. The Panthers shut out five of those six opponents.
The four wins in the tournament put Am-Po at 9-3 this season.
