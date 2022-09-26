The Amber-Pocasset baseball team will compete in a Class A regional.
The Panthers — ranked sixth in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s Class A rankings — had the opportunity to host a district tournament last week. The Panthers needed the minimum amount of games to secure the district title.
The Panthers hosted Binger-Oney, Wellston and Okarche in Amber last week, and the Panthers went 3-0 to secure a spot in a regional tournament this week. Am-Po earned two shutout victories and allowed just one run in the three games.
The Panthers began their run with a win over Wellston, and they followed that with a win over Okarche. A win over Binger-Oney secured the district title for the Panthers.
The Panthers got sent to a regional that third-ranked Rattan will host. The regional will also feature 12th-ranked Sterling and 15th-ranked Preston.
