Throughout the past year, several big moments took place around the Chickasha area.
Those moments led to state championships, comeback victories, late victories in rivalry games and possibly even at least one record-breaking performance. One baseball team rallied late to advance to the state tournament.
Obviously, not every single play or moment can get mentioned, but a small list of those plays and moments is below.
Moore hit gives Tuttle lead in championship game
The Tuttle Tigers fell behind Blanchard after taking a lead in the 2023 Class 4A state championship game, but they had an answer after falling behind.
And it was Carsen Moore who delivered a big hit for the Tigers, helping them avenge a loss to Blanchard in the 2022 state championship game. With the Tigers trailing, Moore delivered a two-run base hit to give the Tigers the lead.
Tuttle never trailed again.
Tuttle head coach Breck Draper was not surprised by Moore getting the hit, saying he never gets fazed.
Am-Po rallies against Latta
The Amber-Pocasset baseball team had to bounce back to advance to the Class 2A state tournament.
Needing just one win to advance, Am-Po lost to Latta in the regional championship to force an if-necessary game not long after the loss. And the Panthers needed a late rally if they wanted to advance.
A late rally came.
Am-Po trailed 3-1 late in the if-necessary game, but they scored three more runs to advance with a 4-3 victory. They used that momentum to advance all the way to the Class 2A state title game before losing to Silo in the championship game.
Cyril 4x100 team has record-breaking performance
On the track side of things, Cyril’s 4x100 team captured one of multiple state titles for the Lady Pirates’ entire team, and they did so with a record-breaking performance.
The Lady Pirates took first place in the 4x100-meter relay, finishing with a time of 49.9 seconds, breaking the previous record of 50.37 seconds that Coyle owned.
The team included Bradi Harman, Hadley Gibson, Whitney McHugh and Makenzie Raasch.
Dibble gets game-winning shot in GCT consolation title game
The Dibble Lady Demons had to rally if they wanted to walk away with a Grady County Tournament consolation championship.
And rally they did.
The Lady Demons trailed by double digits after three quarters against the Alex Lady Longhorns, but a rally and late shot led the Lady Demons to the consolation title. Kailyn Caywood got the ball after a missed shot and scored to give the Lady Demons the lead.
They won 54-53 and secured the consolation crown.
Late TD pass gives Blanchard rivalry win
One never knows what a rivalry game has in store.
And the 2022 version of the rivalry between Tuttle and Blanchard came down to the wire. Tuttle went ahead 28-24 late in the fourth quarter, forcing Blanchard to have to drive down a good portion of the field to score a touchdown.
On a drive that started with 47.1 seconds on the clock, Blanchard was able to do just that. On the final play of the game that took place with .2 seconds left on the clock, quarterback Carson Cooksey found Jaxon Laminack in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
