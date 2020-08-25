The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association polls are out.
The polls for fall baseball, softball (Classes A and B) and volleyball appeared on ossaarankings.com for the first time this school year Monday. Across the three sports, five area teams appeared in the rankings.
Baseball
The Amber-Pocasset Panthers are the lone area baseball team currently ranked. The Panthers showed up in the Class A poll.
The Panthers came in at No. 12 in this week’s poll. They received 381 points, three more than 13th-ranked Oktaha.
Softball
The Cyril Lady Pirates are the only area softball team that is currently ranked. Cyril competes in Class B and made an appearance in the top 10.
Cyril is ranked ninth in the class after receiving 551 points, four behind eighth-ranked Kremlin-Hillsdale.
Volleyball
Three area volleyball teams are currently ranked.
The Tuttle Lady Tigers are ranked 11th in Class 4A. They received 126 points.
Cement and Am-Po are both ranked in Class 3A. Cement is ranked 15th after receiving 123 points and one first-place vote. Am-Po received 118 points and is ranked 16th.
Editor's Note: This story will be online only.
