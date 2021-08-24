EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
Area teams in different sports appeared in the first set of Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association polls.
The OSSAA's first set of polls in multiple sports got released this week. The polls include fall baseball, volleyball and softball (Class A and Class B).
Softball
The Class A softball poll features two teams from the area. The Cyril Lady Pirates and Ninnekah Lady Owls both appeared in the poll.
Cyril came in at No. 18 this week, receiving 372 points. Ninnekah came in at No. 19 in the poll, picking up 324 points.
Baseball
The Amber-Pocasset Panthers are the only area team ranked in the top 20 this week.
The Panthers are ranked in the top 20 of Class A and came in at No. 15 this week. They received 267 points in the poll.
Volleyball
Two area teams appeared in the top 16 of their respective classes this week.
The Lady Panthers of Am-Po are in the top 10 in the Class 3A poll. The Lady Panthers came in at No. 6, receiving one first-place vote and 292 points.
Tuttle got placed at No. 16 in the Class 4A poll. The Lady Tigers picked up 92 points.
