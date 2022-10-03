State tournaments in softball and baseball take place this week.
The softball state tournaments for Classes B through 3A and fall baseball tournaments begin Thursday, and teams get to represent the area in multiple tournaments. Five area teams advanced to state last week, and area teams make up almost half of the Class 2A softball bracket.
Softball
In total, four softball teams managed to advance to state.
The Class 2A state tournament has three teams from the area, and one area team advanced to the Class A state tournament. Minco, Amber-Pocasset and Dibble advanced to state in Class 2A, and Cyril advanced to state in Class A.
The three teams in Class 2A managed to advance to state by going 3-0 in their regional tournaments. Each team took the minimum amount of games needed to advance.
The Minco Lady Bulldogs were able to host a district tournament after winning the District 2A-1 title during the regular season. Minco went undefeated in district play to earn the hosting opportunity.
Minco hosted a regional that included Luther, Wynnewood and Hinton. Minco defeated Wynnewood to open its run, and the Lady Bulldogs defeated Hinton twice to advance to the state tournament.
Minco began its run with a 9-1 win over Wynnewood and advanced to the regional title game with a 9-0 win over Hinton. The Lady Bulldogs trailed 1-0 and 4-1 in their second game against Hinton, but they were able to rally for a 5-4 win that secured their state spot.
Am-Po traveled to Latta after finishing second in District 2A-3, and the Lady Panthers allowed just three runs in their three games. Am-Po earned a 12-1 win over Cashion to begin its run to state.
The Lady Panthers then beat District 2A-4 champion Latta two times to advance. They earned wins of 6-0 and 3-2 to advance.
Dibble finished second in District 2A-4 during the regular season and competed in a regional that Boone-Apache hosted. The Lady Demons won all three games by multiple runs.
Dibble defeated Hobart (6-1) before beating Crescent twice to advance. Dibble defeated Crescent by scores of 9-2 and 4-1.
In Class A, Cyril gets to enter state with an unblemished playoff record after sweeping district and regional tournaments. Cyril swept Central High in district play and went 3-0 in regional play.
Cyril beat Vanoss 12-4 and picked up two wins over Wister in regional play. Cyril earned wins of 5-1 and 5-0 to advance.
Baseball
The Am-Po Panthers faced elimination multiple times.
The Panthers began their regional run by dropping a 6-5 game to the Sterling Tigers. The Panthers then had to survive multiple elimination games to advance to the Class A state tournament.
Am-Po responded to its loss by going 2-0 the rest of the way to secure its spot at state. The Panthers picked up a 4-2 win over Preston before avenging its loss to Sterling with an 18-12 victory.
