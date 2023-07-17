Big performances made up the previous seasons around the area.
It was another big year for area athletes outside of Chickasha, and those seasons had big performances throughout. Without listing everyone, some of the top performances are below.
Anthony scores 34 points against Lexington
Minco’s Kade Anthony delivered a strong performance in the championship game of the Grady County Tournament.
Anthony surpassed the 30-point mark against Lexington and helped the Bulldogs pull away for a 73-49 victory that secured the tournament championship. Minco only led by six at halftime, but Anthony buried a buzzer-beating heave to give Minco momentum at halftime.
And Minco pulled away in the second half.
Anthony scored 20 points in the first half and ended the game with 34 points for Minco.
Savage hits six 3-pointers against Howe
The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers needed every one of Abbie Savage’s six 3-pointers in a Class 2A area tournament championship game.
Savage put together a big performance that helped send the Lady Panthers to the state tournament in a 69-66 victory over the Howe Lady Lions. Am-Po survived a game-tying shot from Howe at the end of regulation to advance to the state tournament.
Cyril’s Harman drops 40 against Canute
The Canute Trojanettes had no answers for Cyril’s Bradi Harman in a Class A regional tournament game.
Harman helped lift the Lady Pirates to a regional title by scoring 40 points in a 66-49 victory over the Trojanettes. She got the scoring started by burying a 3-pointer and continued that scoring prowess throughout the game.
She put up 22 points in the first half and outscored Canute by herself in the first half.
Hughes fills up stat sheet against Crescent
Klayton Hughes seemingly did a little bit of everything for the Minco offense in a district win.
The Bulldogs picked up a 42-32 win that ended Crescent’s unbeaten season, and Hughes played a major role for the Bulldogs. His versatility was too much for Crescent to handle.
Hughes recorded a 100-yard receiving performance for the Bulldogs and scored three touchdowns in three different ways. One of those touchdowns included an 88-yard touchdown reception.
Hughes also threw a 64-yard touchdown pass in the win and ran for a short score for the Bulldogs.
Heskett helps Tuttle win state title
Kolby Heskett knew his moment was coming, but he had to be patient.
And his patience paid off with a performance that helped the Tuttle Tigers beat Blanchard 4-3 in the Class 4A state championship game.
Heskett came on in the fifth inning and got the Tigers out of a jam that saw Blanchard take the lead. Heskett finished the game for the Tigers, keeping the Blanchard offense in check and securing a state championship for Tuttle.
