EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will appear in next week's print edition.
Area athletes recently learned that they received All-State recognition.
A pair of coaches associations recently announced All-State rosters. The Oklahoma Coaches Association released All-State volleyball rosters, and the Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released All-State softball rosters.
One area athlete got named to a volleyball roster, and several athletes got honored in softball.
Softball
Four area softball players got named to the Middle West team, and three players from the area got named to the Small West team.
The seven players selected come from four different schools. Amber-Pocasset, Blanchard, Cyril and Tuttle all had at least one player named to a roster. Three of those schools advanced to state in 2021.
Tuttle had three players named to the Middle West roster. Madi Surber, Kinlee Riley and Shelby McAfee all earned All-State selections for the Lady Tigers. Tuttle advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals this past season.
Blanchard had one player earn a spot on the Small West roster.
Stormy Haynes earned a selection for the Lady Lions. Blanchard won a pair of games during a Class 4A regional tournament.
Two Am-Po players got named to the Small West team.
Devynn Harris and Jacie White earned All-State selections this year. The Lady Panthers advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals in 2021.
Cyril's Jaycee Shaffer also earned a spot on the Small West team. Shaffer — a pitcher for Cyril — helped lead the Lady Pirates to the Class A state championship game this past season.
Volleyball
Am-Po's volleyball team also had a player get named to an All-State team.
Makaylee Vasquez earned a spot on the Small West team for the Lady Panthers.
