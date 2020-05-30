Amber-Pocasset has come up with a plan for sports to return.
The school district posted a link to its plan on its social media pages on Friday. The plan consists of three phases and will begin Monday. Sports have been on hold since the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association canceled sports in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the plan, the first phase will begin Monday and will last until June 9. Under the first phase, strength and conditioning will be allowed with social distancing and the correct hygiene. Gym use and hitting facility use will also be allowed with social distancing and the correct hygiene.
The plan states that a coach’s supervision is required.
Am-Po has scheduled its second phase to go from June 10 to June 28, barring any changes made at the OSSAA's June 9 board meeting. Camps, scrimmages and leagues will be allowed under the second phase if Oklahoma’s Open Up and Recover Safely plan is in Phase 3.
Governor Kevin Stitt has said that Oklahoma will enter Phase 3 Monday.
Am-Po has scheduled its third phase for July 6 and will follow the normal OSSAA dates. The dead week period will take place June 27 to July 5 unless the OSSAA makes any changes to that schedule.
