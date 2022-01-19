RUSH SPRINGS — The Alex boys and Amber-Pocasset boys were victorious.
The Alex Longhorns and Amber-Pocasset Panthers each earned double-digit victories Tuesday. The two teams each advanced to the GCT semifinals.
Am-Po began the tournament ranked seventh in Class 2A.
Alex
The two teams struggled to gain much separation for most of the game, but it was Alex that managed to hold on for the win.
Alex led Dibble 9-8 after the first quarter, but Dibble won the second quarter by one point, and the two teams went to the second half tied at 14 points apiece.
Alex began to gain some momentum in the third quarter, scoring the first five points of the second half. A Chase Byrne 3-pointer put the Longhorns ahead by five points in the period.
Dibble scored the next four points to cut its deficit to one before Alex's Conner Garrett buried a 3-pointer. Alex's Tallon Hurd hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter, giving the team a 27-22 advantage after the game's first three quarters.
The Longhorns fended off the Demons in the fourth quarter and advanced to the semifinals. Alex advanced to a Friday semifinal.
Byrne finished the game with 18 points. Per Charissa Byrne, he surpassed 1,000 points for his career during the win.
Am-Po
The Panthers led by double digits after the first quarter and used a long scoring run to really blow the game open in the first half.
Am-Po's shooting from beyond the arc was a catalyst in the offensive explosion. The Panthers recorded double-digit 3s in the win.
The Panthers hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and held a 10-point advantage over Rush Springs after the first quarter. Leading 21-11 after the first quarter, Am-Po shut out Rush Springs in the second quarter.
Even though Am-Po did not hit as many 3s in the second quarter, it scored more points. The Panthers outscored Rush Springs 25-0 in the second quarter and led 46-11 at halftime.
Four Am-Po players reached double-digit points.
Ian Guthrie and Kyle Williams led the way with 13 points apiece. Karson Wilson and Tait Loggins both reached double figures for the Panthers as well.
Next Up
Alex will take on a ranked Minco team at approximately 5:20 p.m. Friday. Am-Po will face Lexington at approximately 8 p.m. the same evening.
Dibble fell to a game with Ninnekah at approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday. Rush Springs fell to a game against Verden at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday.
