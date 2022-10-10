Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy and windy late. High 81F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.