Area teams in Class 4A fought at regionals.
While Chickasha, Blanchard and Tuttle were unable to advance past their regional tournaments, all three teams managed to pick up a victory in those tournaments. Chickasha and Tuttle traveled to compete, and Blanchard was able to host a regional tournament.
Chickasha
The Lady Chicks were not far away from picking multiple wins at the regional after a second-place finish in District 4A-4. Chickasha went 1-2 in a regional tournament that Lone Grove hosted, and those two losses were only by a run apiece.
Chickasha bounced back from a 3-2 loss to Elk City by defeating Clinton. The Lady Chicks kept their season alive with a 10-5 victory, and they had to play Elk City again.
Chickasha jumped out to a 1-0 lead over Elk City on an Allyson Arthur home run, but Elk City ended up with a 6-5 victory. Chickasha did get two home runs from Arthur and a home run from Allison Couch in the loss.
Chickasha ended the season with 23 victories on the season, giving the senior class at least 20 wins in three of their four seasons after entering a program that had single-digit wins the season prior to the seniors' arrival. The class also picked up multiple regional wins in those four seasons.
Tuttle
The Tuttle Lady Tigers finished second in District 4A-1 and traveled to Tecumseh for a regional tournament.
Tuttle went 1-2 in the tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Marlow after a loss to Newcastle, but another loss to Newcastle ended their season.
Blanchard
The Blanchard Lady Lions hosted a regional tournament after winning the District 4A-4 crown during the regular season.
Blanchard defeated Byng after losing to Cache, but a loss to Dickson ended Blanchard's season.
