OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite falling in the state quarterfinals, area teams nearly made up half of the Class 2A state softball bracket.
Three area teams managed to make their way to Oklahoma City to compete in the Class 2A state tournament. Dibble, Minco and Amber-Pocasset all won regional titles in the playoffs and competed at state last week.
Minco
The game between fourth-seeded Dale and fifth-seeded Minco could have gone either way, and the score lived up to the seeding.
Minco held a 1-0 lead before falling on the wrong end of a 3-2 game after advancing to state for the second season in a row. The Lady Bulldogs went unbeaten in 2A-1 during the regular season before going 3-0 in their regional.
The Lady Bulldogs rallied after falling behind 2-1 in the third inning. Dallas Brothers recorded an RBI single to tie the game at two, but Dale scored again in the seventh inning and held on from there.
Along with capturing district and regional titles, Minco surpassed 30 victories on the season.
Am-Po
The Lady Panthers battled hard in another state appearance that extended their state streak.
The seventh-seeded Lady Panthers finished second in District 2A-3 and won a regional that District 2A-4 champion Latta hosted. The Lady Panthers battled in their 6-0 loss to No. 2 seed Morrison.
Morrison came out and scored four runs in the first inning but did not score again until the sixth inning.
Am-Po put pressure on Morrison in the top of the third inning after Gracen Hicks and Teague Muncy got on base. Am-Po also had two players get on base in the fifth inning, but Morrison held strong.
The Lady Panthers won more than 25 games in 2022 and nearly reached the 30-win mark.
Dibble
The eighth-seeded Dibble Lady Demons won a regional title after finishing second in District 2A-4. They went 3-0 in the regional tournament to secure a state spot, and they had to face District 2A-6 champion Pocola in the first round.
The Lady Demons continued to fight in their 8-2 loss to top-seeded Pocola and did not surrender any damage after Pocola put together an offensive onslaught early in the game. Pocola scored all eight of its runs in the first two innings, but Dibble was able to keep the margin from getting worse by outscoring Pocola 2-0 the rest of the way.
The Lady Demons surpassed 20 wins on the season.
