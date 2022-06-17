Accountability matters, and for two terms as Grady County Commissioner District 3, I have remained faithful to my resolve defending the Integrity of the county, protecting tax money, challenging workers and volunteers with accountability while promoting the prosperity of Chickasha and all rural communities in District 3.
I’m a hand’s on Team Player taking care of business from the courthouse to the county roads fortunate to work with so many good people. I am honored that I have been an active participant to the growth of Grady County trying to forge relationships with hospital administrators, Chickasha City officials, rural mayors, businessmen, my employees and the good citizens of Grady County witnessing contagious economic success.
I have championed funding for the Grady Memorial Hospital and will continue to support administrative visions for the future.
All roads lead to Grady County these days. I sit on the Board of the Grady County Fairground, a nationally recognized facility that brings thousands of visitors to the area allowing us to support our local youth while boosting our economy.
All roads lead to Ninnekah, OK with this rural community enjoying 5.2 miles of new roads and two bridges while we are in the process of paving all city roads.
If you like to fish, ride over to Lake Burstchi and enjoy the new bridge and roads.
The local fire departments and the Grady County Volunteer fire departments have reconnected willing to work together for the safety of all Grady County citizens.
My extensive veteran family background from my father in World War II to my children in Desert Storm has strengthened my resolve for Honest Government confident that together we can operate prosperously under the law cooperating with all one another.A
Tuesday, June 28th Re-Elect Republican, Ralph Beard for Grady County Commissioner, District 3,“The Right Choice for Grady County.”
