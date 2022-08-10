Paul Horton was born in 1961 in Erie, Pennsylvania and was raised in Western Pennsylvania. Paul has been married for 35 years to wife Jo. Paul and Jo have two children, a daughter Maggie and a son Kyle. Paul has been involved in the Grady County Community for over 36 years while working as the Ross Seed Store as a manager and also volunteering with the Grady County Free Fair for about 30 years.
Paul has helped with the fair by being a long-time booth vendor, yearly sponsor of multiple events and has made various donations. He says he can remember the old days, as a booth participant, having to constantly reset the breakers because of all the fans being used. Observing the upgrades to the Fairgrounds following the Tax Initiative has been extremely satisfying.
He believes the Fairgrounds are a huge plus for our county and being a participant as the fair matured has been a blessing. Paul can’t think of a place or event where you see so many farmers faces and that is the best part of the fair in his opinion; greetings, renewed friendships and conversations. Many of those conversations that started friendships happened in a booth space or on an aisle. Many of the landscaping plants were donated several years ago by Ross Seed and Paul was instrumental in making that happen.
A few of his hobbies include following the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the OKC Thunder. Paul is happy to have played a small part in making the Great County Fair that we see today. He is humbled and thankful to be one of this year’s Grady County Fair Honorees.
