At a recent Workforce Development Workshop put on by Canadian Valley Technology, the Marketing Director from the Oklahoma State Department of Commerce commented that the biggest challenge facing our state’s economy today is recruiting/retaining workforce. She went further to say that the biggest factor in attracting workforce was Quality of Life. So my question to you is why do you live in Chickasha and not somewhere else? If you had a friend or family member that lived out of state and was considering moving to Oklahoma, what are the things you would tell them on why they should consider Chickasha?
Chickasha is perfectly positioned in the state of Oklahoma. A short, hassle free drive from OKC and its many amenities and airport as well easy access to the small towns around us via Hi-ways 81 and 62 that also connect to I-40 & I-35. We also have easy access to state lakes, the Wichita Mountains, the Dallas metroplex or maybe most importantly the wide open country that surrounds us. Our Community doesn’t experience traffic jams or ozone alerts. We are full of family businesses that have been around decades and chances are they call you by name when you shop local.
Our public schools were very strong when I was growing up, suffered some challenges, but now appear to have the necessary vision and leadership along with the largest school bond in our City’s history. We are one of only a couple of dozens towns in Oklahoma that have a University, a Hospital and a Technology Center. What’s even more important is that they are all working together to help train and recruit people to our town. We need to treasure all of these organizations and the benefits they bring to our local economy.
Chickasha Oklahoma has all that’s good about a small town, but we can also host thousands for the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship. We have a homecoming parade down Main Street and then a few weeks later continue with Neewalloh, a tradition that began back in the 1960’s by Bill Miller and the Dixie Department Store. We will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Festival of Light this year as we open up a brand new Downtown Park. We will continue traditions like the lighted Christmas Parade while we welcome new visitors to see the Leg Lamp.
Why Chickasha?…I could go on all day, but as this gets posted on social media, I look forward to reading YOUR responses. This is and will always be my hometown, but we also adding new homes and new businesses on a consistent basis, so people are discovering their own answer to this question. Maybe it’s this simple, Why Chickasha…because we have #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.