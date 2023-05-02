Have you ever heard people talking and they say: “They ought to do something about this or that?” Or there will be a conversation and it will come up…”Someone ought to do something about that.” Ever wonder who job it is and who is “Someone?”
The Chickasha Community Alliance was formed a little over a year ago and Bobby and Crystal McFarland from the Salvation Army and Zack Bowles from the Resurrection House are the co-chairs of this committee. It is NOT a non-profit organization, it is a group of concerned people that care about our Community and they want to do something about it. The monthly meeting group now numbers over 30 members and includes officials from various groups all over Chickasha and Grady County. The Mission is find the right agency or group that can help those in need and avoid duplication of services.
These meeting are open to the public and the Community Alliance is always needing volunteers. At the most recent meeting, officials from the Soup Kitchen attended seeking volunteers for their ministry. There are so many agencies that have resources to help, but the group works hard to prevent abuse of services and goods offered. The next Community Alliance meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24th at 9 am at the Chamber of Commerce Board Room.
Homelessness and an increasing population of people dealing with poverty is wide spread throughout our World today. This is a challenge in large Cities and small towns like Chickasha. There are no easy answers, but that doesn’t mean that the Community Alliance isn’t trying to help those that want to help themselves. The Resurrection House is currently expanding their facilities in an effort to meet the growing demand. They offer a work program that is very Community minded and helps many get back on their feet and not need their temporary housing.
If you are concerned about homelessness in our Community, I encourage you to get involved with the Community Alliance. Attend one of our meetings and then maybe you can identify a way you can help instead of being like so many that say “Someone should do something about that.” That’s really the way to address any of the challenges we face in our Community… getting involved. When you care enough to volunteer or donate to organizations like the Salvation Army or the Resurrection House, you can become part of the solution and you can help spread #TheGoodStuff!
