It was very exciting to see a standing room only crowd at the Chet Hitt press conference Monday morning. The Lt. Governor, Director of State Commerce, our Mayor, City Manager, City Council representatives, Board members from the EDC and the Chamber, a County Commissioner, representatives from Chickasha Public Schools, USAO and Canadian Valley Technology Center as well as lots of media were able to hear a California business man with ties to Anadarko share his Vision for his development.
I’ve been working closely with Chet Hitt for the past few months and it’s hard for me to list everything he is doing, so I was glad he filled everyone in this week. There are so many different projects that will offer options to so many different customers it will further help Downtown Chickasha to become a destination. The amount of people that come to our town to eat, shop and play will significantly increase in the next 18 months.
So…what’s next? What will all this mean to our Community and “Why Chickasha?”
It’s our Time! From what I’ve been told, there has been a lot of talking, but not much doing for decades. Now that is all changing because it’s our Time! Our City leadership and business sector know that we have to be working on what’s next. We have to work closely together to find a path forward and continue to dream even bigger.
Multiple new housing projects are underway, a major mixed use development just South and West of Grand avenue with national big box retail and national restaurant chains. A new Corporate Campus being built for one our local businesses with state wide locations. All three of our Educational partners poised for historic growth.
What’s Next? Our entire City has momentum and is growing. I spoke to a local business man today and he asked me “Why Chickasha and why now?” I told him it’s our Time! As the excitement of what’s coming circulates around our town, I think we all start to believe that progress is actually happening, not just talked about. When a group of people can get together and raise $1.4 Million dollars in 6 months to build a 50 foot Leg Lamp, it signals that anything is possible. That sends a huge message to developers that something special is happening in Chickasha and they want to be a part of it.
What’s next? Anything we can dream, we can do! Why Chickasha? It’s our Time! And that’s #TheGoodStuff!
