When you think about certain cities, what is the first thing that comes to mind? Nashville is considered “Music City” and Austin uses the slogan “Keep Austin Weird,” while Los Angles is referred to “The City of Angles.” So what do most people that don’t live here think of when they think about Chickasha?
A city’s messaging should be authentic and also attention-grabbing. Communities must also take care of their brand to make sure it stays consistent and sustainable. This is no easy task, but yet critical for a city’s success in marketing itself.
This holiday season, Chickasha will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Festival of Light. Since it first started, it’s estimated that the park has had over 5 Million visits. It has been recognized nationally by magazines, newspapers, blogs and travel writers. What was started by a group of civic volunteers with a vision has evolved into economic home run for local merchants, but even more important long term it has become what Chickasha is known for throughout the Country.
Over the past few years, other Oklahoma town has taken note of the success of our Festival of Light and have created their own holiday events to attract tourism. This past year, Enid had the world’s largest live Christmas Tree and Yukon launched a sizable paid media advertising campaign to help attract visitors, Guthrie has its Territorial Christmas, Ardmore has their own version of “Festival of Lights” and even the OKC Zoo had a Safari light tour.
This past holiday season, the Chickasha EDC launched a public relations campaign for Chickasha promoting us as “Christmas Town.” This coming Monday, January 31st, we will have a meeting open to the public on what our Community can do to embrace that even more this upcoming holiday season. With it being the 30th anniversary of the Festival of Light and having a new permanent Leg Lamp on schedule to be ready before Thanksgiving, we need more ideas of what can be done throughout Chickasha. Got an idea? Was there something we did decades ago that you would like to see brought back? Come join us on Monday at 2 pm and share your #GoodStuff with us!
