Phase 1 of the new Downtown Park Opened this past Saturday night as the Leg Lamp was officially lit up. An impressive crowd enjoyed entertainment, remarks from officials, an incredible performance from the Chickasha Community Theater and a fun concert from The Imaginaries after the lighting. We heard encouragement from Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell on our efforts to increase tourism and also got to enjoy a local collection of Red Ryder BB guns from the Bush family. I heard a lot of comments from those that attended the event about how exciting and positive it was for our Community. So now that the Park is open, what’s next?
The 30th anniversary of The Festival of Light will kick off Saturday, November 19th and new this year will be lights North of the dam as the frozen forest is created. Shuttles from Downtown will be back on the first three weekends in December to better serve our visitors that don’t want to wait in line too long. The Chamber’s lighted Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 3rd at 6 pm. The Red Ryder BB Gun exhibit will return to the Depot weekends in December when the Festival shuttle runs and that area should be very fun and festive as two new restaurants open. But…what do I really mean when I say what’s next?
The fact that Tim Elliott talked about a Leg Lamp for four years and now we actually have one inspires other people to dream. There were a lot of people walking around Downtown Chickasha last Saturday night thinking that anything really is possible. When you stop and really think about what it took to bring Tim’s idea to life, it really is amazing. A newspaper in Cleveland Ohio where the movie “A Christmas Story” was made, ran an article this week asking Cleveland citizens how a small town in Oklahoma could do what a big league city in Ohio could not. Let that soak in.
So what is next for Chickasha? Discussion on the next Phase of the Park will begin after the first of the year and there will be opportunities to hear from citizens on what they would like to see. I believe we will see other people boldly dream what they think our Community needs and that’s when it gets really exciting. Entrepreneurs dreaming big dreams can also come from outside our City limits. Sometimes people that have been gone a long time come back for a class reunion and get excited when they see our Community investing in itself. Spending time daydreaming can be rewarding, but putting a plan together and making it a reality, well that’s #TheGoodStuff.
