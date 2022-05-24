It’s hard to believe that we will celebrate Memorial Day this weekend, it seems like 2022 just got started. One of the questions that has haunted our Community for decades has been “What is there to do in Chickasha?” Now as we prepare for summer, the good news is the answer to that question is plenty, but you do have to pay attention.
We are evolving into a City with a very active event calendar. I encourage you to go to www.visitchickasha.com or download the App Visit Chickasha to stay informed on everything that’s going on. You can also follow that Facebook page as well as the Chamber social media platforms. We really do have a ton of fun activities kicking off summer. This weekend the Club (formerly Chickasha Country Club) will be hosting The Stripes Memorial weekend Golf scramble. They have become a very active social Club that is open to the public for golf, pickleball and social activities. Their Bingo night is every Thursday and draws fun crowds.
The following weekend, June 4th is the Wings & Wheels Fly-In & Car Show. This annual event just continues to grow every year and is popular with both locals and visitors. It’s full of family fun, food trucks, cars and planes and it’s FREE! We are becoming quite the Art Community, with events in June like the CCT’s performance of The Little Mermaid, the CAAC’s Art shows and Art Scope and Tipsy Pottery at the USAO Art Wrecker building downtown. The annual Chickasha Rodeo on June 24th & 25th and Rodeo parade on June 25th. Speaking of rodeos, the Grady County Fairgrounds is full of activities every weekend and will be hosting the Oklahoma High School Rodeo Finals starting June 1st.
Chickasha is much more than just a special events town though, there is plenty of summer fun going on every day here. Jungle Ice Fun Zone is a great place for family fun, kids birthday parties and special events. It also hosts Singo every Thursday night where Name that Tune meets Bingo. There is lots of live music on weekends at the Brewery and The Speak. Legends Pubhouse & Venue is now open for concerts and features one of the top music memorabilia collections in the entire country. Their calendar is packed full of bands all throughout summer. Shakespeare Wine Company should be opening anytime and will add another option for those looking for something new to do. Don’t forget summer fun at the Library, Bowling Alley, Chief Drive In and the Heritage Park Theater. Delicious locally grown food is available every Saturday morning at The Farmers Market on Choctaw avenue across from the Dairy Queen.
Do you see what I mean, that’s just the month of June. There will be a ton activities for July too, including fireworks on the 4th, The annual Washita Valley Golf Tournament, Christmas in July Shop Chickasha activities, Christmas movies at the theater and on July 30th the Christmas Cooldown Concert. You really do have to pay attention because it’s so busy, but we can help you with that too. Join the Facebook group #TheGoodStuff in Chickasha or text ChickEDC to 74121 for weekly text updates. Those of you that like to complain about the past and not having anything to do, it’s time to pay attention. Chickasha is a #CityontheMove and we have plenty of activity to show that. Good things are happening now, but even more exciting things are coming! What is there to do in Chickasha? Just pay attention and you will enjoy all #TheGoodStuff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.