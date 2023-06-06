If you readd this column very often, I probably sound like a broken record talking about the importance of welcoming our visitors, but here I go again! Next week Chickasha will be the host for the Oklahoma Municipal League’s Mayor’s Summer Conference. Mayors from all over the state will be spending next week meeting and socializing in our Community. They will be staying in our Hotels, eating in our restaurants and shopping in our stores. What a great time for all of us to say “Welcome to Chickasha, so glad you are here.”
What will the Mayors see when they come to Chickasha and more importantly what will they be talking about when they go back to their City after their stay here? I know they have functions at the Grady County Fairgrounds, the Canadian Valley Technology Center and at USAO. Those are three great venues to enjoy while they are here. Hopefully they will also feel what’s going on here during their stay.
I’m guessing there will be plenty taking pictures at the Leg Lamp and wanting to hear the story of how that all came about. As they shop in Downtown, I think they will see new businesses that recently opened, some new ones “coming soon” and other storefronts that are still full of potential I hope what they talk about when they go back home is how we are all working together to grow our Community. If they drive around a little they will see many new home developments, all with different price ranges. They will see some significant commercial progress with the Woodlands development just East of the Homeland shopping center. They will see all the recent growth on the Grand extension and major improvements at our High School.
Ultimately what I hope the Mayors from around Oklahoma see next week is YOU! I hope they see the friendly people of Chickasha that love where you live. I hope they feel the energy in our town that comes from all of us helping each other. I hope they see a welcoming Community that is proud of what we are doing and excited about where we are going.
As they enjoy their stay, I really hope they think about coming back in the future. It’s not just a hashtag, we really are a City on the Move. Excitement for what is next is spreading everywhere because we believe in ourselves, now more than ever. Welcome to Chickasha Mayors, we hope you enjoyed #TheGoodStuff!
