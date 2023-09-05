In last week’s column, I highlighted the importance of the Canadian Valley Technology Center in developing workforce and the impact CVT has on our local economic development. This week I want to talk about what is really important…the kids!
Growing up in Chickasha in the 70’s made a big impact on me. With my Dad employed in numerous roles in education, he was always stressing the importance of helping all students. In his role as advisor for the VICA program, he helped connect high school students with local businesses and encouraged them to learn trades through the Vo-Tech. VICA stands for Vocational Industrial Clubs of America and our local VICA chapter received numerous national awards back in the 70’s, including Outstanding Chapter in the Nation. This was all happening around the same time as Chickasha was being recognized as an All American City. Being outstanding in education is the right formula for our entire Community to be outstanding!
Fast forward 50 years and the demand to have high school students receive training has never been higher. Instead of helping them get a job, the training they receive at CVT virtually guarantees them of a job once they complete their training. The starting salaries are encouraging because the demand has grown so much. Our State’s Career Tech system is the envy of many others around the country.
Our Community is seeing unprecedented growth, but to sustain this growth, we must have workforce. The Canadian Valley campus here was built over 50 years ago and need to update and expand in order to handle the current demand of students. Throughout the CVT district, many students are turned away due to the limited capacity. I believe the growth that has happened in the Yukon/El Reno areas the past 10 years will happen right here in the Chickasha area over the next 10 years.
Next Tuesday, September 12th I hope you will join me in voting YES for the future. I hope you will vote YES for our students future and I hope you will vote YES for our Community that is in desperate need of employees. One of my favorite quotes about education is ““Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”
There have been a lot of people over the past decades that have worked hard all their lives to make Chickasha a better place and so many of them had a passion for kids and education. Please join me to honor their dedication from the past as we recognize the importance of the future. Voting YES next Tuesday…well that’s #TheGoodStuff!
