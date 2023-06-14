With Flag day happening this week, have you ever wondered where the phrase “united we stand” comes from? When I googled this, it referenced our Founding Fathers in pre-Revolutionary times stressing the importance of standing together.
In our world today, there’s a lot more people interested in tearing others down instead of uniting us together. Seems like all we see in politics is people blaming others for whatever they perceive is wrong.
It makes me glad I live in Chickasha where we all work together for the most part. Maybe we don’t all see eye to eye on every issue, but we are making progress because the majority sees the measurable success we are making. As we move our City forward, we need to be united, but not necessarily unanimous. We have seen a lot of change in the past few months, but even more is coming.
Not everyone likes the Leg Lamp and that’s ok, everyone is entitled to their opinion but you can’t argue it’s success. It’s doing exactly what people like Tim Elliott said it would do. People are coming to take pictures with it year around, not just during the Holiday Season. It has triggered a multi-million dollar development that will significantly improve Downtown Chickasha. We have had numerous national media coverage as well as pretty much every TV station in the state signing its praises. The Leg Lamp worked and will continue to stimulate economic development and generate tourism interest from around the world.
Meetings have resumed for the planning of phase 2 of the Downtown Park. Lots of research on family friendly activities and we have received tons of public input and the process has started to finish the park. In the past few weeks, several Downtown buildings have been sold and there are more new businesses coming to Chickasha. As I said earlier, more change is coming so it’s even more important for all organizations to unite and work together. It doesn’t have to be unanimous, but it is time to set aside personal feelings and see the undisputed positive impact of change. As we stand United, we ALL can enjoy #TheGoodStuff!
